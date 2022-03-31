If today many have criticized the particular format of the Argentine Grand Prix weekend, reduced to just two days due to the heavy delay of one of the cargo planes containing the material of some teams, there are also those who are curious to do this experience.

This is the case of Andrea Dovizioso, who did not hide his curiosity, given that in the past it was he who proposed to shorten the race weekends, given the continuous increase in the number of events to be held. A proposal that his colleagues did not like, but which can now be evaluated, even if not in optimal conditions, because a track that is little used and therefore dirty, like that of Termas de Rio Hondo, is not the ideal scenario.

“I am very curious to experience the two-day weekend. I had already proposed it in the Safety Commission in the past without there being any feedback. I am really curious. Unfortunately we are in a strange situation because racing in Argentina we will find ourselves on a dirty track, at difference to what could happen if we raced in Europe. We will not have the possibility to understand how the tires will work, and it will be a false test from this point of view, but in any case I am happy to experience a two-day weekend “, said Dovizioso .

“I made this proposal at the time. Certainly in MotoGP, time is never enough because you have to work on many things, and this also happens in tests, especially if you are a rider of an official team. A weekend in 3 days, however, it’s really long and doesn’t affect the show on the track. I want to try this short weekend to understand. Surely on 3 days you work more relaxed. Maybe I’m wrong, but at least after this weekend I’ll have an answer “, he added.

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This very special Thursday also paved the way for broader analysis. Franco Morbidelli, for example, underlined how Fabio Quartararo is able to work best on the Yamaha, unlike the other riders of the brand. Something on which the Forlì also agrees, but he is not at all surprised by this.

“When you know the bike well you are able to work better than others, as was the case with me at Ducati. When you know the positive and negative sides of the bike, you have clearer ideas because you are able to work on the details. Surely he is doing an excellent job. I work and we saw it already last year when he won the title. Year after year you learn a lot and if there are no big changes in the team you can work more incisively. “

Another topic of discussion was the new chicane created at the Red Bull Ring to slow down the stretch that leads to the braking of turn 3, where two years ago there was a terrible accident with Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco as protagonists. Andrea’s opinion seems positive, although obviously for the definitive one it will be necessary to touch it firsthand.

“The chicane was not designed to slow down the cornering speed, but to get there straight. With this modification, the problem of arriving in the former turn 3 with the risk of a closure of the front disappears. The location you come from is now safer. There were various types of chicane proposed, but space is limited there and not much can be done. The chicane, however, was created in such a way that if you fall into the right-hand corner, the bike doesn’t cross the second corner. There are certainly more beautiful chicanes to drive, but seeing it in the photo it seems that this problem shouldn’t arise “.

Finally, he commented on the announcement of the front lowering device starting from next season. A choice that on the one hand may be unfair, but which from the driver’s point of view seems to support.

“There are two arguments to make. If something is done within the limits of the regulation it is always right. If a team was the first to create it, it is right that it exploits this advantage. However, if I look at this question from the driver’s side, then it would be better not to use the lowering device. It is true that we get used to everything, but all the movements you have to do while driving, which add to the classic driving, are at the limit. You have to ride a motorcycle with your hands while making movements with the fingers. It’s really hard to do everything. If I had a choice I wouldn’t use it. I was the first to use it in racing when I was in Ducati and I wasn’t relaxed about using it. Obviously when you adjust to its functioning and discover the advantage then you use it. ” he concluded.