Thomas muller is news and not precisely because of his goals with the sports club Bayern Munichin which he is forward.

Müller and his wife, Lisa, are horse loversor at least that’s how they show it on their social networks.

She is even a dressage champion.

Both run Gut Wettlkam, a business dedicated to the training of competition horses and the breeding of dressage horses, in their native Germany.

According to information from the British newspaper ‘The Sun’, they charge 200 euros per dose of frozen horse semen.

the injured horse

A few days ago, Müller reported on his social networks that D’avieone of the striker’s favourites, had injured one of his hooves, so he would need a few months of rest.

“Unfortunately, we have bad news. Our favorite, D’avie, won’t be available for the next few months. Unfortunately, she slipped during a test attempt to prepare for breeding season and dramatically fell on her side.“said the footballer at the time.

Even so, he concluded that it could have been worse, since the equine is a “tough boy“.

The nuisance of animal organizations

Organizations that work for the care and respect of animals, as is the case of Charity Petahave strongly criticized Muller as a result of this situation, since they describe animal abuse the methods with which the semen of these stallions is obtained.

The injuries were preventable and unnecessary.

As reported by ‘The Sun’, Jana Hoger, spokesperson for Peta, assured that “it is horrible that self-appointed horse lovers force the animals in their care to unnatural sexual acts to get the most benefit from them“.

“The injuries D’Avie suffered under the supervision of Lisa and Thomas Müller were preventable and unnecessary,” were his words.

