Carlos Patricio is a broken man. The swollen eyelids of the father of Claudia Abigail, the 17-year-old girl stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend, leave no hiding place for pain. Family and friends gently hugged this Totana neighbor yesterday upon his arrival at the San Antonio funeral home, in the center of the town, where the family accompanied the remains of the young woman. “I just hope that the weight of Justice falls on him,” she stressed with a small voice.

Visibly dejected, Carlos Patricio tried to recall the last hours the family spent looking for the teenager. A few agonizing hours that began on Tuesday afternoon, after the teenager did not go to her academy, and ended at dawn on Wednesday with the confirmation of the worst news: the discovery of Claudia’s body. A period of time in which the name of Johan SP, the confessed author of the crime, appeared recurrently. “We suspect him,” acknowledged the parent.

The family, according to some close friends, contacted Johan on Tuesday afternoon to ask him if he knew of Claudia’s whereabouts. This, however, opted for the lie and assured that he had not seen the young woman for a long time. A statement that he would repeat hours later to the Civil Guard agents who went to his house, on Subida de la Santa de Totana avenue, in search of answers. It was not until the investigators left that the 19-year-old was carried away by tears and confessed his terrible crime to his mother.

To questions from THE TRUTH, Claudio Patricio ruled out that his daughter had had a previous problem with Johan SP that could have led them to imagine this bloody end. “I knew I was going with my daughter, but it hasn’t been a problem,” he explained. “He seemed good.” Both met in the classrooms of the Juan de la Cierva institute, a center where they were students and where they had mutual friends, and they had a relationship that lasted about a year.

Their meetings precisely, some friends explained, led to the young woman beginning to miss class and ending up leaving the center in December. The director of the institute, Juan Francisco Otálora, already recognized on Wednesday that Claudia was an absentee student. Theirs, however, was an apparently calm relationship in which there had been no major discussions, her relatives remarked, except for some episode of jealousy of the accused.

The couple, however, faced a breakup about a month ago. This is how Claudia confessed to Kevin, a young man with whom she had had a relationship and to whom she currently linked a friendship. “A month ago she told me that they had finished,” she told the media. “I told him that these were things that happened and that he was strong.”

Johan, apparently, convinced Claudia to visit him on Tuesday at his home in Totana with the excuse that he would return some objects that they had exchanged during their courtship. An encounter in which he would end up stealing her life with knives.

Yesterday, Thursday, dozens of relatives and friends gathered at the doors of the funeral home and scenes of enormous pain were experienced. All of them organized themselves to enter the room where Claudia’s body was found in groups of fifteen due to the restrictions imposed by the health situation. Numerous flower crowns were gradually arriving at the center, located on Subida de la Santa avenue, a few meters from the place where, at dawn on Wednesday, Claudia’s body was found. The relatives present at the funeral home also wore a purple bow as a sign of rejection against gender violence.

The family focused on remembering the figure of Claudia. “She was a good girl who did not mess with anyone,” assured her father. “She didn’t walk around with anything she shouldn’t.”

The funeral home where the body of the young woman was watched yesterday is located a few hundred meters from the Totaneros court building where Johan SP, confessed perpetrator of the crime, arrived to testify before the head of the Investigating Court number 3. Neighbors and friends of the deceased. “She was a calm, respectful girl who did not mess with anyone,” stressed Noelia Egea, a family friend. “We can’t go on like this. We are many dead women already».

The family plans to say goodbye to the young woman this Friday, at 5:00 p.m., at a mass that will take place in the church of Santiago.