Attacks at soccer games happen every day, but the truth is that there are some that even deserve jail time, but the judges don't even flinch, as happened in the Uruguay Cup.

In the match between Danube and The Light of the AUF Cup from that country, a situation was presented that fortunately did not go further, since the victim was treated and only had severe pain.

No sanction

The game ended 1-0 in favor of Danubio with a goal from Ignacio Pintosbut the news of the commitment was the brutal kick to the head that one of the footballers received.

A cross into the area caused the kick, as the forward went to try to do a bicycle kick, but ran into the head of the defender, who received the impact on the head.

The doctors warned that the attacked person did not present any major dangers, but the judge did receive a lot of criticism, as he did not show the yellow card in a play that was for red.

“It is an important victory because it allows us to see and continue giving minutes to players who usually do not play, and to add rhythm to official matches. It was noticed that in the second half the team's intensity dropped a little, but we found the goal at the end with a goal from another game that gave us the classification,” commented the winning coach, Mario Saralegui.