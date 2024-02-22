An all-female exhibition to celebrate March 8th, International Women's Rights Day. It was organized by the Gard Gallery and the Soqquadro cultural association, which will inaugurate the first edition of 'Artemisia' tomorrow, at the Gard – Galleria Arte Roma Design in Rome. Until March 9th it will be possible to see a selection of works by eleven artists: Paola Arenella, Maria Rita Azzaro, Francesca Bianchi, Frida Di Luia, Alessandra Lama, Sonia Mazzoli, Alessandra Morricone, Marisa Muzi, Maria Paola Pagliari, Pigotta 08, Mariana Pinte , Vincenza Spiridione and Angela Violo. Artistic personalities very different from each other in terms of genre, style and techniques used in the creation of their works, of which pictorial, photographic works and installations will be presented.

“The exhibition aims to be a moment of reflection, analysis and claims for women's rights – explain the curators – Work is one of the main forms of discrimination: devaluing the importance of the role of women in the world of work means hindering their independence and debasing their work. In the world of art, women are rarely recognized as having equal or greater value than men. In the history of art, the figure of Artemisia Gentileschi, a superb painter of the 1600s, is emblematic. Daughter of the painter Orazio Gentileschi, Artemisia creates works of Caravaggio style of great depth and beauty. In 1611 she was raped by Agostino Tassi, a notoriously violent artist, to whom her father sent her to learn perspective. The trial, which Artemisia will courageously carry out, subjects her to a terribly aggressive evidentiary process , with gynecological examinations and torture to ascertain the truthfulness of the fact”.

“Despite its uniqueness, Artemisia's story is significant – conclude the organizers of the exhibition – Clearly, for women today, being artists does not involve violent risks, of course, and comparing the courage that occurred to Artemisia with that of today's artists would be unfair, outrageous, scandalous. But it must be recognized that it takes inner strength to fight doubts about one's abilities when society is built to instill them. The Gard gallery has therefore decided to propose an all-female exhibition, in which the artists will participate with works that express the tenacity necessary for their work”.

After tomorrow's inauguration, the exhibition can be visited at the Gard – Galleria Arte Roma Design, in Rome in via Dei Conciatori 3/I, from Monday to Saturday, by reservation at the number +39 3403884778 and by email at soniagard@ gmail.com.