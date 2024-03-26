Specialists will improve the Aquarium garden on Bolshaya Sadovaya Street. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced this on March 26 in his blog.

As Sobyanin emphasized, the garden is a cultural heritage site, therefore, during the work, the original appearance and layout of the territory will be preserved.

According to the mayor, specialists will replace the concrete path with new granite, clean the ancient-style colonnade with figures of the muses Thalia and Melpomene from contamination, and renovate the grotto with a mini-fountain adjacent to the colonnade.

Landscaping of the garden area is also planned. Sobyanin clarified that 3.2 thousand shrubs and perennials will be planted on the territory, and lawns will be laid out. Benches for rest will be installed along the walking paths.

“By the fall, this small cozy green corner of Moscow will again appear in all its glory,” said the mayor.

Earlier, on February 25, Sobyanin said that over the past 10 years the number of visitors to Moscow parks has quadrupled. According to the mayor, during this time the concept of park space in the capital has completely changed.