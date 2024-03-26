Although there are currently many more new 50 Mexican peso bills with the image of the famous axolotlthe truth is that this specimen continues to be highly sought after by collectors.

However, there are some copies of the new 50 Mexican peso bill that are more sought after among collectors, one of them being the one that presents a serial number that begins with the letters “AA”, indicating that it is part of the first runs to be manufactured.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

It is in this way that this particularity in the copy of the new Mexican 50 peso bill with the axolotl, added to the printing error, has made it one of the most sought-after pieces among collectors.

Characteristics of the 50 peso bill

With the aim of preventing citizens from being victims of crimes related to counterfeit bills and coins, the Bank of Mexico, through its official website, announces the characteristics of all copies.

You got it? Current 50 peso bill with printing error is a collector's dream/Photo: Cuartoscuro

It is in this way that, taking the data offered by Banxico, we will immediately give you the characteristics of the new 50 peso axolotl bill, and they are the following:

*Family: G

*Measurements (mm): 125 x 65

*Material: Polymer

*Obverse: the historical period of Ancient Mexico is represented

*Reverse: the ecosystem of rivers and lakes is represented with the axolotl and corn in Xochimilco, in Mexico City, a cultural heritage of humanity

*The predominant color of the bill is purple

Regarding the cultural content of the new 50 peso axolotl bill, the Bank of Mexico indicates the following:

“The historical period of Ancient Mexico is represented. The vignette or main motif of the composition consists of a fragment of the back of the monolith called “TEOCALLI DE LA GUERRA SACRED”, which shows an eagle perched on a cactus with the “Atl tlachinolli”* on the peak; it is currently exhibited in the National Museum of Anthropology and was sculpted by the Mexica civilization, under the orders of Moctezuma II. In the background you can see a representation of the city of Tenochtitlan, based on a part of Diego Rivera's mural, located in the National Palace in Mexico City, whose name is identified with the ID “LA GRAN TENOCHTITLAN (VIEW FROM THE TLATELOLCO MARKET)”.

Finally, the following are the Security elements which the 50 Mexican peso bill has:

*Touch sensitive reliefs

*Multicolor denomination

*Element that changes color

*Transparent window

*Growing folio

*Linear backgrounds

*Polymer

*Fluorescence.

You got it? Current 50 peso bill with printing error is a collector's dream/Photo: Cuartoscuro