Opening of the South River Station in its blog announced the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin. According to him, passenger service for river transport will begin this spring.

“Already this spring, pleasure boats will again depart from the South River Station. And in the same year, it will become one of the largest stops on the regular water route “Pechatniki – Avtozavodsky Bridge”,” the mayor said, noting that the reconstruction of the building had been carried out since 2021.

Visitors to the renovated station will be able to see the expositions of the Museum of Transport, and from the observation deck on the roof you can admire the view of the river and the Dream Island amusement park located next door.

In addition, this year it is planned to upgrade the embankment adjacent to the station. Asphalt, street lamps, stairways will be replaced there, and the bottom will be cleaned from perennial silt deposits. Five berthing zones will also be organized for ships of various classes – from small pleasure trams to cruise ships, the mayor continued.

A recreation and waiting area with trees, shrubs and flower beds will appear in front of the station building. In addition, the South River Station will be connected with the “Island of Dreams” by a transition. Everyone will be able to come to the amusement park on electric boats or, after visiting the attractions, go for a walk along the Moscow River.

“The project for the improvement of the territory of the Southern River Station is relatively small. But as a result, the city will get another cool and attractive place,” the mayor summed up.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin spoke about the large-scale improvement of the Yauza park.