“I’m in line at the airport and a group of Italian peasants have started commenting on my appearance among themselves. I’ve heard people say “well, well…”, “well, I expected better…” and I wonder if cafonaggine is a purely Italian thing or if I’ve simply been lucky enough not to meet people like that in Los Angeles. But this thing about wanting to destroy someone to feel better is really bad. I did it too because I grew up thinking it was normal. But I’m learning that it’s something not to do. Unlearn it! It’s really a bad habit and it hurts”.

Chiara Balti vents on Instagram who tells of the little mishap she experienced at Los Angeles airport while she was leaving for London.

The supermodel was bullied and attacked by a group of women who kept commenting on her looks. Bianca vented on her Instagram profile by telling her many followers what happened to her: “Don’t behave like this, she hurts you and others”.

Bianca Balti on her Instagram profile wrote:

