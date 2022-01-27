In Kimetsu no Yaiba there are a lot of memorable characters, both for their background and for their history and design, so it should not surprise us how their fans continue to pay tribute to them. This is the case of Sparkle_skatche with his cosplay Rengoku.

The highest point of popularity that this character had was at the beginning of the second season of the anime, in mid-October 2021. The pillar of flame had one of the best fights we had seen to date against Akazaone of the most powerful upper moons of all.

Sparkle_skatche in her cosplay Rengoku he wanted to portray that great energy and confidence that emanates from each of his pores in his work. Beyond her flaming haori or her black demon slayer outfit, this girl managed to bring to life the vitality that this pillar possesses.

If you are a fan of the anime series or movie of this franchise, you will surely celebrate seeing this character again with that great smile and strength that represent him.

The best Rengoku cosplay from Kimetsu no Yaiba is possible thanks to Sparkle_skatche

Something outstanding about this cosplay of Rengoku from Kimetsu no Yaibamade by Sparkle_skatche it is the level of detail that went into portraying the pillar of flame.

The first thing that stands out is the type of makeup that gives her a serious and calm appearance, her reddish-colored lenses and her wig that goes from intense blonde to red, passing through copper tones.

As for her cosplay outfit from Rengoku from Kimetsu no Yaiba, It consists of the regular uniform of Demon Hunter along with a cape that has the white-yellow gradient pattern and red flame-like ridges on the tips that directly corresponds to her hairstyle.

His hakama It is held at the ankles with a pair of cloths whose design resembles flames, zori shoes with red ties and black stockings. Lastly, his sword Nichirin It has an engraving in the form of a flare and the blade of its Katana it is crimson red.

