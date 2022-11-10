NHK announced that two new episodes for the live action series based on Thus spoke Rohan Kishibe (Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai)spin-off de JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures originally drawn and scripted by the original author, Hirohiko Araki.

The two new episodes will air on 26 and 27 December at 10pm (local time) on NHK General. The seventh episode will be titled “Hot Summer Martha”And will be based on the chapter of the same name. The actress Kotone Furukawa will play the role of Eve. The eighth episode entitled “Jyanken Kozō”(The boy of the Chinese morra), will be based on a story contained in JoJo: Diamond is Unbreakablethe actor Hinata Hiiragi will play the role of Ken Ōyanagi.

Source: NHK Street Anime News Network