“Nicole” falters back into a tropical storm. The Category 1 hurricane made landfall on Florida’s east coast. Hundreds of thousands of homes are without electricity.

Tampa – Hurricane “Nicole” hit the US state of Florida with wind speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour. According to the US Hurricane Center, “Nicole” made landfall south of the small town of Vero Beach on Florida’s east coast on Thursday morning. In anticipation of the hurricane, authorities had ordered forced evacuations for four districts. The Trump villa in Mar-a-Lago was also evacuated, reports euronews.com.

Florida declared a state of emergency in 45 of 65 counties. Hurricane Ian caused severe damage and claimed lives in October. According to the authorities, many buildings on the coastline are still in danger of collapsing. The NHC warns of dangerous storm surges and waves, as well as heavy rainfall. More than 100,000 Florida homes are without power, according to data from PowerOutage.us emerges.

“Nicole” makes landfall in Florida. © Paul Hennessy/imago

Hurricane “Nicole”: NASA postpones launch of the moon rocket Artemis again

The Kennedy Space Center near Orlando is also likely to be on “Nicole’s” path. Because of the approaching hurricane, NASA had already postponed the planned launch of its new moon rocket from Cape Canaveral into space on Tuesday. The launch of the unmanned moon mission Artemis 1, which was last planned for November 14, is now scheduled for November 16 at the earliest. The NASA moon rocket was originally supposed to make history at the end of August (August 29, 2022). But then there were problems with the engine. It is now the third postponement of the mission in just a few months. If there are problems again on November 16th, NASA is planning a new alternative date for November 19th. (afp/ml)