The former owner of this puppy, before abandoning him, had beaten him so hard that it caused him a severe head injury

No dog should know wickedness and cruelty, but unfortunately sometimes petty people cannot avoid making these poor innocent creatures suffer. The Cub protagonist of the story that we tell you today, despite being very small, had already had to deal with the worst side of humanity. Fortunately, however, his fate has decided to give him a hand.

Hurting a dog is the greatest sin. Especially if the dog in question is only a few weeks old. This criminal, because this is to be considered, he had not only limited himself to throwing a beautiful and very sweet white puppy in the street, but before doing so, he even had it beaten with unprecedented violence.

This poor creature, therefore, found herself alone in the street, without food or water and in addition with a very serious one head injury that in no time would kill him.

Among the many passers-by who noticed him on the street, one kind woman and her baby they saw all the suffering in his eyes and stopped to help him.

In the beginning, it was not easy for those people to get close to him. Not because he was aggressive, but on the contrary because it was as if he were ashamed of his pitiful condition. After a few minutes they made it and took him home with them.

The new life of the puppy

The first few hours in that house were by no means easy for the puppy. He tried to move and look at that woman who had saved him, but the excruciating pain he did not let go of him and took away all his strength.

Eventually the lady took him to the vet, who after thorough analysis said which one it was tragic diagnosis.

Due to a strong blow, the little dog had a very severe head injury. Unfortunately he could not do anything to help him and told the woman that the only possible medicine was thelove.

Thankfully that medicine has worked great. A comfortable home, good food and daily pampering did their job and eventually the puppy made a great recovery.

The woman thought that saving him was not enough and by now she was madly in love with that furball. So he decided he had to stay forever with her and her son.