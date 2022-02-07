There are currently five reports of criminal offenses against persons who were involved in talent show The Voice of Holland. This is reported by the Central Netherlands police. In addition, about twenty reports were made of inappropriate behavior and ‘possible sexually transgressive behaviour’ by persons involved in the TV program.
