Sinaloa.- one liesthe State Goverment wave section 53 of the SNTEregarding the trust that manages the USE that apparently appeared as “art of magic”, that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya has to reveal to whom the checks for the rent of the property were given, to what name it is and who is currently collecting this resource, demanded the state leader of Movimiento Citizen, Sergio Torres Felix.

“There is a snake in the water” and the information is already available to the current state administration, but with the statements made by the state agentonly evidence that they do not give you the data to get ahead of your workI consider.

In the orange conference, he said that the government of Rocha Moya is still confused with the case of the USE, which is known as “Usegate”, that the more it deals with the issue of the audit, the more entangled it becomes, despite the fact that it was expected that the 4T put order in this type of issues without excuses and pretexts.

Torres Félix pointed out that they had several months to investigate and respond to each of the questions in the case, and they still have not given a clear and transparent answer to the case, regarding how much is owed and how the case was created. famous trust, which seems to have appeared like magic, without saying the amount that was paid to the first company that owned the property.

He considered that the state cabinet has not been able to provide correct information, that only the clash between the state president and the leader of Section 53, Fernando Sandoval, who does not give figures in the week that only leaves more questions than answers, became evident.

He said he did not know and did not have the data on what was paid in taxes to the municipality for the property occupied by the USE, but he said that there is the State Cadastral Institute that supplies information to the municipalities, that only the key is required and they have The elements.