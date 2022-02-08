Covid in Great Britain, 66,183 infections and 314 deaths in the last 24 hours. This was reported by data from the United Kingdom Health Safety Agency. The total number of deaths in the United Kingdom since the outbreak of the pandemic is thus updated to 158,677.

On Tuesday last week, the number of deaths attributable to Covid had been 534, while 88,085 infections had been reported. These did not include data from Scotland ” due to a technical problem ”, as Sky News recalls.