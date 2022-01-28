Among the many productions Netflix Original which over the last few years have imposed themselves strongly in the hearts of the spectators, stands out in particular Snowpiercerprequel series based on the 2013 film of the same name that will see us discover many more details and information on the phantom train that found itself traveling around a post-apocalyptic world invaded by snow and which, surprisingly, has been transposed into a game Netflix.

Yes, in order to make the most of the fame obtained by the production, already in its third season, Netflix has decided to come up with an official video game dedicated to the series, entitled Snowfighterall in order to better sponsor the new series of episodes whose publication has begun in these days.

The production follows in a sense the latest statements made by Netflix, which had taken advantage of the news related to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft followed in recent days to discuss in more detail what should be its future in the gaming field.

In particular, the company has stated that 2022 will be a rather important year from a videogame point of view, with the promise of several upcoming products that will exploit weighty names owned by the company, and in hindsight this new game of Snowpiercer represents a perfect example of this strategy.

Snowpiercer is back on TNT, and with its new season comes a brand-new 16-bit side-scrolling digital experience called Snowfighter that features characters and locations from the show. ⤵️ Presented by @SnowpiercerTV pic.twitter.com/gXzjfg0XP3 – IGN (@IGN) January 28, 2022

Production, available on both PC and mobile devicesis configured as a beat ’em up in 2D pixel art where we will be able to play the role of two of the central characters of the events narrated in the series and that will lead us to explore the elusive train of salvation in its entirety, between new areas and places well known to fans.

In short, with this first move Netflix seems ready to launch into the market by force to attract new users and to keep the interest of the public already subscribed to the service high, especially after the 2021 reports which turned out to be anything but positive.