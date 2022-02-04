Snowboarding A “new Great Wall of China” was built in Beijing to protect competitors

The slopest slope of Zhangjiakou is bordered by a handsome structure that protects the skiers from the wind.

China’s the wall was intended to protect against enemies, but the wall built on the slopest track of the olympics in beijing aims to protect against an enemy disturbing snowboarders. The impressive snow wall follows its example, but its main purpose is to protect the track and competitors from the wind.

“This was just the perfect wind tunnel. There was talk then that there would be 300 days a year here. Nothing had been done about it. At the time, I was quite critical of how the problem would be solved, ”described a snowboarder who was testing slopestyle for the first time four years ago. Niklas Mattsson Aftonbladetille.

The design of the slope environment has been influenced by the Great Wall of China.

“We managed to compete in the qualifiers and finals in moderate winds. But there were also practice days when we barely got to the first fair, ”the Swede recalled.

Now, according to Mattsson, the most critical parts of the track are bordered by a 3–3.5-meter-high wall that protects athletes from the wind.

“This‘ new wall of China ’helps a lot. The wind can be detected, but it is controllable, ”Mattsson said.

The wall borders the entire snowboard gutter.

Zhangjiakoun the conditions of the Olympic slope would be quite dangerous without the wall. There is very little rain in the race area in winter, so the snow on the race slope is mostly artificial snow, which is very hard.

Thursday women’s slopestyle rehearsals in Japan Rina Yoshika23, fell badly in the descent of the jump and was taken on a stretcher from the slope.

On the weekend, the women’s slopestyle qualifier and final will be competed in snowboarding. Finns are involved Carola Niemelä and Enni Rukajärvi. The men’s qualifying competition is on Sunday and the final on Monday. Representing Finland Rene Rinnekangas and Kalle Järvilehto.

