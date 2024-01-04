The Danish and Swedish news agencies reported that thousands of people were stuck in their cars, Thursday morning, as a result of a snowstorm in Denmark and Sweden.

In Denmark, a traffic jam on the A45 highway around Aarhus and Randers extended for 30 kilometers at times, according to the Danish news agency Ritzau. Many cars stopped for more than 20 hours. The traffic congestion occurred as a result of a truck crash yesterday, Wednesday.

By Thursday morning, the traffic jam had reduced by a few kilometers. Danish police called on drivers in the area to leave their parked cars due to the bad weather conditions. Train services have been canceled in parts of the country since Wednesday, due to the storm.

Trains began running again as of Thursday afternoon, despite some delays.

In southern Sweden, more than a thousand cars and trucks were stuck in the snow on the A22 highway between Horby and Kristianstad, today, Thursday, according to the TT news agency.

According to the Swedish Transport Administration, the highway is expected to reopen tomorrow, Friday. While rescue workers initially pulled cars out of the snow, they began removing people from trucks and cars in the late morning.