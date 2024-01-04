Square Enix has the house demolition process was suspended in Final Fantasy 14following the earthquake which hit the Noto Peninsula in Japan on New Year's Day. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.6, left thousands of people without power and without shelter.

The player house system of Final Fantasy 14 has a limited number of departments on each server: to keep them open to new players who wish to purchase virtual properties, player homes are removed if the player has not visited them within 45 days.

Square Enix often suspends this limit in unusual circumstances and in the event of real-world tragedies, when it is unreasonable to expect players to connect to the video game. Similar measures were applied during the earthquake in Turkey and Syria last year. Home demolition was also suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic and prolonged during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.