The frost in the mountainous areas of the City cwill continue this mondayindicated the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC).



“Remember that Orange Alert and Yellow Alert were activated for low temperatures Y frost for the early hours of tomorrow,” the SGIRPC reported this Sunday night.





The

Natural Resources and Rural Development Commission (Corenader) shared images of snowfall on watchtowers in high areas.

Not even the cold stopped them! They rescue a puppy that fell into the Tamaulipas canal

Wind raises post and three women are electrocuted

Tragedy at Christmas! Cuetes burn house to the ground in Ciudad Juárez



“CIIC 2 Pilatitla with snow and falling snow water,” he said.



They spread beautiful photographs of the snowfall in Mexiquillo, Durango

#Snow #frost #continue #Monday #State #Mexico