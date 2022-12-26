On December 26, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and General Director of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov signed a schedule for developing the infrastructure of the Central Transport Hub in 2023.

The project includes the launch of two new diameters of the “ground metro” MCD-3 “Leningradsko-Kazansky” and MCD-4 “Kievsko-Gorkovskiy”.

The launch of MCD-3 is scheduled for August 2023, and MCD-4 will be launched in a month.

The third diameter will link together the Leningrad and Kazan directions. Its length from Zelenograd to Ramenskoye will be 85 km. There will be 41 stops along the route.

The fourth diameter will serve as a connection between the Gorky and Kyiv directions and will connect seven railway stations with a single route: Kursky, Yaroslavsky, Kazansky, Leningradsky, Savelovsky, Rizhsky and Belorussky. The length of the line will be 86 km, a record for the ground metro in the capital. In total, the route will include 39 stations.

In addition, the plans of the city authorities include the construction of MCD-5 from Pushkino to Domodedovo. In December, Izvestia specified that in order to connect segments of diameter, it would be necessary to lay underground tunnels in the center of Moscow.