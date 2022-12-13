Great Britain in the grip of frost

Due to adverse weather conditions three boys of 8, 10 and 11 year olds died after falling into frozen lake near Solihull, in the West Midlands. But the polar cold is also creating many inconveniences in London and Scotland where the temperature has dropped to -15.6 degrees. Emblematic of the adverse weather conditions is the dramatic story of three boys from 8, 10 and 11 year olds who died after falling into a frozen lake near Solihull in the West Midlands.

After the tragedy that shook the entire nation, the police and fire brigade alarmed, renewing appeals for vigilance to all parents so that their children stay away from frozen areas. After the mercury plummeted in the night, schools from Cornwall at Highlands Scotland have remained closed for the whole day.

According to some local media, up to 15cm of snow fell near Stansted Airportone of the hardest hit by the cancellation of over 100 flights – between yesterday and today – even in those of Gatwick, Luton And London City. Rail lines, particularly in the South East and East of England, continue to be disrupted and services cancelled. The cold weather prompted Southeastern Railway to advise passengers not to travel after canceling early trains on all routes to allow for security checks. Driving conditions across the UK remain challenging.

The Automobile Association (AA) reported that while the snow created a “beautiful winter wonderland,” it also created a nightmare scenario for motorists. In the chaos created last night on the M25 and the M11, dozens of motorists have been stranded in their vehicles for more than eight hours. In the middle of the night a Burwashin East Sussex, after the snow made the roads impassable and dangerous, about forty people decided to abandon their cars to take refuge in the pub Bear Inn, opening doors and providing hot drinks, fireplaces and children’s mattresses.

While no more snow is expected, the Met Office has confirmed that it will be a full week of cold and frost: temperatures are not expected to rise much while snow, fog and ice will persist in many regions of the country. The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for ice in the East Midlands, in the South-East and in the East, warning that snow and icy spots will lead to difficult travel conditions tomorrow as well, urging the population to be very careful when traveling in and out of the city, due to particularly slippery sidewalks, cycle paths and roads. In some areas of Scotland the weather warning will remain in place force until noon on Thursday.

The latter part of the week could bring further snowfall, or rain if, as expected, a transition to milder weather begins. Despite sub-zero temperatures across the country, many people are worried about turning on the heating in their homes which they would like to postpone due to the exceptionally high cost of energy electric.

Age UK spokeswoman Sophie Barrett has urged older people to turn on their heating and make sure it’s turned up to a high enough level to stay warm at home. The British health service – the National Health Service (NHS) – has warned that “in cold temperatures those who already have heart health problems, particularly the elderly, expose themselves to further risks to their health”, fearing an increase in strokes and heart attacks in that segment of the population.

