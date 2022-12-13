Dhe search for the proud 30-meter spruce for the Frankfurt Christmas market is of course something completely different than finding the right tree for the living room at home. But the head of tourism in Frankfurt, Thomas Feda, who sends search parties through the Taunus, Spessart and other mountains year after year to find a stately fir tree with the perfect density of branches, range and the right shade of green for the Römerberg – see this year ” Manni” – also gives tips for private searches. For example, simply turning the not-so-nice spot on a tree to face the wall. “A home specimen can be a three-quarter dream tree,” says Feda.

“Definitely not around a full moon”

In this year with the drought summer it is particularly important to pay attention to the condition of the tree. A very dry specimen could cause needling annoyance in the days leading up to Christmas Eve. Thomas Künzel knows his stuff. He grows Christmas trees with his “Team Mendener Tanne” in the Sauerland and brings them into shape throughout the year by “snipping” overly long shoots. Künzel recommends taking a close look at the needles. “A properly green color is the best indication of a healthy tree that has had enough water,” he says. That applies to trees that are sold on the side of the road, as well as to those that you cut down yourself in the forest. Yellowish needles, on the other hand, are an indication of dryness or a lack of minerals.



No experiments at Christmas: rather pay attention to the phase of the moon.

Image: Kai Felmy



Whether a tree is felled with an ax or a saw makes no difference to the forest farmer, only the timing plays a decisive role. “Definitely not around the full moon,” said Künzel. In the week before and the three days after, the tree suffered from dehydration. “Then it needles on Boxing Day.” After felling, it is advisable to leave the tree, which has been robbed of its lifeblood, outside for a day so that it can evaporate. Then, according to Künzel’s advice, you should gradually get used to living room temperatures. Every day, 100 to 200 milliliters of water from the spray bottle are gratefully accepted; the thirsty tree sucks up the moisture through its needles.

Speaking of full moon. The most recent has just taken place, on December 8th. So nothing stands in the way of the search for the perfect tree.