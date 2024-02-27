Is it good to use Zote soap to wash your face? This is the color that is recommended to use

Profeco warns about “adulterated” cooking oils; these are the brands

How long does a dengue rash last?

Click on this link and join the discussion channel and receive health news on WhatsApp

The snoring, those sounds that can be annoying for those who share the bed with us, can indicate something more than a simple anecdote. Sometimes, they could be an indication of underlying problems that affect our health. But when exactly should we worry about snoring?

This question is common among those who suffer from this phenomenon when sleeping. Beyond the discomfort they generatesnoring may be related to more serious medical conditions, such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). While not everyone who snores has OSA, certain symptoms could indicate the presence of this disorder.

In addition to the characteristic noise, OSA manifests itself through pauses in breathing during the night, excessive daytime sleepiness, morning headaches, nighttime wheezing, and high blood pressure. In children, it can manifest as problems with concentration and behavior, which affects their academic performance.

Identifying OSA can be relatively simple, as it is characterized by loud snoring followed by prolonged silences, sometimes followed by sudden gasps. This fragmented sleep pattern prevents deep rest, which can affect daytime performance and overall quality of life.

It is essential to see a doctor if OSA is suspected, especially if snoring is chronic and negatively affects rest and energy during the day. A healthcare professional will be able to offer an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment options.

Causes of snoring and OSA include structural abnormalities in the airways, being overweight, allergies, tobacco, and alcohol.l. Maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding the consumption of these harmful substances, and keeping your airways clear can help prevent these problems.

We are not all equally prone to snoring, with men and overweight people being more vulnerable. Habitual snoring not only affects your own rest, but also that of those who share the space, which can trigger additional problems such as daytime sleepiness and increased risk of accidents.

When to worry about snoring?

Symptoms:

Pauses in breathing during sleep.

Excessive sleepiness during the day.

Morning headaches.

Gasping or choking during the night.

High blood pressure.

To prevent OSA and improve sleep quality, it is recommended to adopt healthy sleep habits, such as sleeping on your side, maintaining an appropriate weight, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol consumption.

In cases where snoring persists, it is crucial to seek medical help to receive proper treatment and improve quality of life and night's rest.







#Snoring #concern