IThe Crimean champagne corks are likely to pop in the Kremlin. The French President and the German Chancellor have not yet made it as clear as in recent days how difficult it is for them to keep in step in the march against Putin. Two years after his attack on Ukraine and the European security architecture, sparks are openly flying between Paris and Berlin. It's not just accusations that Ukraine has been supported too little or too late. Differences of almost strategic importance are now also evident in the answer to the question of how to prevent Putin from winning the war.

After all, Macron and Scholz seem to agree that this danger exists. The reasons are obvious. Washington, prevented from doing so by Trump's Republicans, is no longer supplying weapons. The Ukrainians also fell behind in the big artillery battle with the Russians because the Europeans were unable to keep their ammunition promise. Putin, on the other hand, is firing on all cylinders, supported by Iran and North Korea.

Berlin took a while

After Scholz's turnaround speech, Berlin needed a while to not only send “sleeping bags and helmets” (Macron) to Ukraine, but then left all other Europeans, especially France, far behind when it came to arms deliveries. If Paris, London, Rome and Madrid had delivered and transferred as much as Berlin, the military situation in Ukraine would probably look different. And what the other Europeans have now promised Ukraine does not come close to the German promises.

Macron obviously wants to stop Putin in another way: by threatening escalation. There was nothing else in his comment that the sending of Western troops to Ukraine could not be ruled out. If that were to happen, Russia would not only wage war against Ukraine, but also against NATO, which has just grown to 32 members (if you include Turkey and Hungary).







Trump would give Macron the finger

Of course, it is hardly to be expected that Putin will be impressed by Macron's saber rattling. American President Biden has always made it clear that the USA will not allow itself to be drawn into a war with Russia over Ukraine. Trump would even give Macron the finger. Without the support of America, Paris could never dare to take on Russia, which is militarily superior in many ways. Most European countries, especially Germany, also considered this to be sheer madness. Just a few hours earlier, Scholz had said, “We will prevent (!) the war from escalating. . . and there will be a war between Russia and NATO.” That is the red line to which Scholz subordinates everything.

Anyone who thinks about crossing it must know that the hell of the third and probably last world war could break out behind it. However, Putin and his dream of a Greater Russia would also burn in the fire, which is why even he would have to think carefully about whether he would go into nuclear battle with flying colors.

The West is more afraid of escalation than Putin

Putin can of course draw the conclusion from the statements and behavior of the “collective West” that when push comes to shove, his opponents are more afraid of escalation than he is. Thanks to the Chancellor's crystal clear statements in this regard, Putin knows that Germany would rather accept a defeat for the Ukrainians than support the state threatened with extinction with its own troops – even though Scholz also repeatedly asserted that Putin should not win.







In doing so, the Chancellor had – not only – made an oath that goes beyond the fate of Ukraine. If the West does not mobilize all its forces to support Ukraine, then Putin could doubt the determination, which has also been reiterated several times, to defend every square meter of NATO territory against a Russian attack, which even the German Defense Minister believes is possible in a few years. Donald Trump has already signaled to Putin that if he were elected American president, he would probably not lift a finger to help the Europeans.

In this critical situation, the last thing that Paris and Berlin can afford is open disputes on key security policy issues. Despite different temperaments and political traditions in their countries, Macron and Scholz must finally come together if they want to stop Putin, who only knows the law of the more unscrupulous. Otherwise he might think that in the past few days he has only seen two paper tigers who fight more with each other than against him.