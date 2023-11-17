The Colombian National Team began its preparation for its next match in the qualifying round, which will be against Paraguay, after the great victory against Brazil 2-1 at the Metropolitan stadium.

In the match against Brazil the central defender Davinson Sanchez He received a yellow card and was disqualified from playing the match in Asunción.

The player, as reported by the Colombian Football Federation, leaves the team’s concentration to return to his club.

“The coaching staff of the Colombia Senior National Team is pleased to announce that the player Davinson Sánchez of Galatasaray will not be able to continue in the squad due to the yellow card received in the match against Brazil and by regulation he must be released to appear at his club as soon as possible,” says the FCF.

“Davinson must comply with the sanction date automatically, in application of the laws established for competition,” he adds.

Thus, the technician Nestor Lorenzo must decide between Carlos Cuesta or Yerry Mina to accompany Jhon Lucumí in the defensive rear. It should be noted that the coach seemed happy before the game against the Canarinha because of the different possibilities he has in this line of his scheme.

“In the center backs the level is even, Lucumí and Yerry have already returned and played. We have a lot of parity and competition” explained the Argentine coach.

The match against Paraguay will take place next Tuesday, November 21, from 6 pm (Colombian time) at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, in Asunción.

SPORTS

