Snooker | Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan wins the top final, receives harsh criticism for his behavior

O’Sullivan defeated Judd Trump in the final of the Champion of Champions tournament.

Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan conquered the Champion of Champions summit tournament for the fourth time in his career on Sunday, but the man’s behavior during the final is receiving harsh criticism.

The tournament will feature players who won the tournament on the world tour this season, and in the final world champion and world number one O’Sullivan faced last year’s winner and world number three Judd Trump.

O’Sullivan started the match really strong and led at his best with a 6–1 set win. In the eighth frame, however, Trump started the chase in spectacular fashion.

He hit a maximum score of 147 and aired his success with a big smile on his face. The perfect break was only the second in the history of the tournament.

Gentlemen’s manners in snooker include the other player congratulating and shaking hands with the one who made the maximum break, but O’Sullivan just sat in his chair without making a move.

The reaction caused many snooker Followers and experts to condemn the behavior of the star player.

“Your opponent has scored 147 points, this is the final, and you lead it 6-1. Now shake the guy’s hand. That was incredible,” the seven-time world champion who worked as an expert for ITV Stephen Hendry stated.

Also a top player Mark Allen wondered about O’Sullivan’s behavior.

“I know it’s not in the rules to shake hands, but I can say that this is the first time I’ve seen something like this. Taking 2 seconds to honor another is not too much to ask of someone admired by many,” Allen wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s chase brought him to 6–7 at best, but O’Sullivan took the next three frames and was able to celebrate the tournament victory with a 10–6 set win.

The win fattened O’Sullivan’s bank account by 150,000 pounds, or about 171,000 euros.

