At 53, the former actor had a heart attack and died at home; The information was released live by Pastor Márcio Valadão

Former actor and pastor Guilherme de Pádua, murderer of actress Daniella Perez, died of a heart attack at the age of 53, on Sunday (6.nov.2022). The information was released by Pastor Márcio Valadão, from the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Minas Gerais.

In live at the Instagram, Valadão said that Guilherme died at home. “Just before 10pm, I got a call from a sister talking about one of our pastors who had just passed away. For me, it was a very big impact, because this morning I led the service and he was with his wife in the 1st pew.“, said.

“He committed that terrible crime with Daniella Perez, was arrested, served his sentence and converted. He was inside the house, fell and died. he just died”, added Valadao.

According to the pastor, Padua commanded the “Recomeço” ministry at IBL and took care of ex-convicts. “Society doesn’t understand things very well, he committed that crime against Daniella Perez, but he converted inside the prison. He became so well known. He did that bullshit so many years ago [sic]. He was arrested and served his entire sentence. He converted inside the prison. He’s been with us for 15 years. He went from being a caterpillar to being a butterfly.”

THE live by Pastor Márcio Valadão is no longer available on the social network.

DANIELLA PEREZ

In 1992, actress Daniella Perez, 22, was in a romantic relationship with Guilherme de Pádua, who was the same age, in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, by TV Globo.

Daniella left the studio where she was recording the soap opera in Rio, on December 28, and was followed by Pádua. Hours later, she was found dead in a vacant lot, in Barra da Tijuca. She had 16 punctures on her chest and neck. Coroners claimed the crime scene had elements of satanic ritual.

The next morning, the police identified Padua as the perpetrator of the murder, as a witness had noted his car’s license plate.

Daniella was the daughter of writer Glória Perez and wife of actor Raul Gazolla.