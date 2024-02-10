O BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), in partnership with the government of Pará, made it possible to contract R$140 million in credit for the tourism sector in Belém (PA). The main beneficiaries are the hotel, bar and restaurant segments.

The support is aimed at micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, and aims to ensure service to visitors to the 30th UN Conference on Climate Change (COP30), which will be held in 2025 in the capital of Pará.

The volume of hiring began with the event Towards COP30: Business Round, promoted in November 2023 by BNDES and the government of Pará, with support from Ministry of Tourismfrom Belém City Hall, from Pará Commercial Associationfrom the Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) and the Sebrae.

More than 1,200 micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs were served by financial agents, representatives of state, private and cooperative banks.

“COP30 is a window of opportunities and, therefore, BNDES made guarantee solutions more flexible to attract partners and make operating with Belém’s tourism sector advantageous for several financial institutions”said Alexandre Abreu, Financial and Digital Credit Director at BNDES.

Recently, public banks approved financing of R$3 billion for the multisectoral investment plan to improve urban infrastructure and expand access to public equipment and services in the metropolitan region of Belém.

Estimates from FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas) indicate a flow of more than 40,000 visitors during the event. Around 7,000 of them are from UN teams and delegations from member countries. To receive this group, retrofit investments and adjustments to accommodation facilities are necessary.

In the bars and restaurants segment, adjustments will be made to international health standards, investments in workforce training and equipment modernization.

According to Abrasel, Pará has 34,489 commercial establishments, which employ 1,148,404 people. This sector’s revenue was R$396 billion in 2022.

The capital of Pará as the venue for COP30 was unanimously chosen in December at the COP28 plenary session, held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. COP30 should be held from November 10th to 21st, 2025.

It will be the first time that the event will be held in the Amazon. COP Belém, in 2025, will be the milestone of 10 years of the Paris Agreement, the main UN climate convention, signed in 2015 during COP21, in the French capital. The document established goals for reducing gas emissions that cause global warming.

With information from Brazil Agency.