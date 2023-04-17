Data released by MapBiomas show a lack of transparency and monitoring of deforestation

Almost 73% of the areas deforested from 2019 to 2022 show signs of illegality. Percentage corresponds to 3 in every 4 hectares. This is the conclusion obtained from recent data from the Deforestation Inspection Monitor, the platform online from MapBiomas.

According to the organization, which unites universities, NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and technology companies, the numbers reveal a high rate of illegality in land use.

“The idea is to understand how much deforestation is legalized, because it has authorization from the competent body; when it does not have authorization and, therefore, shows signs of illegality; and how much of it has already been inspected by the competent bodies”, explained Ana Valdiones, coordinator of the platform.

Launched in 2022, the Inspection Monitor compiles data from 10 federative units: Acre, Amazonas, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Pará, Rondônia and São Paulo. According to the information obtained, 72.6% of the areas deforested in the evaluated period were not inspected.

“We managed to reach 10 states because they were the ones that had this information available on the internet with the quality that allowed us to analyze”, said Valdiones. The states that presented the most alarming numbers were Acre, Ceará and Rondônia. In Acre, only 146 deforestation alerts had overlapping inspection actions, out of more than 32,000 alerts validated in the state.

The monitor is based on information provided by federal and state control bodies, such as authorizations, assessments and embargoes on rural properties. To identify how much deforestation has overlapping inspection actions, this data is crossed with the deforestation warnings published by MapBiomas. Each alert is checked, validated and a report is created with high-resolution images of before and after the deforested area.

For Valdiones, it is necessary to increase the transparency of the available environmental data. “Our intention is for the monitor to cover all Brazilian states, with the involvement of all environmental agencies, state and federal, but we are faced with this issue of not always having easy access to quality information”, he explained.

The Deforestation Inspection Monitor is an initiative by MapBiomas in partnership with the ICV (Instituto Centro de Vida) and with the Brasil.IO platform, which proposes the availability of public data in an accessible format for the population. According to the platform coordinator, the organization hopes to expand monitoring to the entire national territory by the end of 2023.

With information from Brazil Agency.