Rebellion co-founders Chris and Jason Kingsley have been recognized for their services to the economy as part of the King's New Year Honors list. This recognition has seen the brothers each being awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire).

The Kingsley brothers co-founded Rebellion, which is best known for the Sniper Elite series, in Oxford all the way back in 1992. Since its conception in the early 90s, the company has since expanded to include comic, book, board game, film and TV work under its umbrella.

Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley called it an “incredible honour” to be awarded a CBE. “It, in part, reflects the growth and success of Rebellion but also the wider UK games industry. Games are now the leading form of entertainment media,” he wrote.

“I hope such a British success story will be reflected in many more honors being awarded to our diverse and talented games industry leaders. Having said all that, I shall also buy myself a new sword to celebrate.”

His brother Chris Kingsley CBE, CTO of Rebellion, added: “I am extremely proud to receive a CBE. This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Rebellion and TIGA.

“Rebellion sits at the forefront of the UK industry as its largest independent studio and as an industry we continue to create new and exciting worlds, experiences and adventures, pushing the boundaries of technology. We look forward to an even more exciting future.”

The team at Rebellion also celebrated their founders' recognition, with a post on X (formerly Twitter) congratulating the brothers on their CBE.

“Here's to an exciting 2024 with Chris and Jason at the helm,” the post on the studio's social media account proclaimed, with appropriate hand clapping and trophy emojis wrapping up Rebellion's cheer.

As for its games, the studio's most recent Sniper Elite title received high praise on its release in 2022 (and yes, I nearly did write “last year” there).

In Eurogamer's Sniper Elite 5 review, contributor Rick Lane called it “a true great of the genre.”

“With eight superbly flexible sandboxes and the most imaginative interactive representation of the second world war in at least a decade… you've got yourself one of the most entertaining games of the year.”