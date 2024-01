Four players, all for one round, were stopped by the Serie A sports judge after the last round of the championship. It's about Ferguson (Bologna), Locatelli (Juventus), Cacace (Empoli), Maric (Monza).

Among the technicians, a shift in Palladino (Monza), Mazzarri (Naples). Among the managers, a shift in Fini (Bologna).

Among the clubs, fines in Rome (12,000 euros), Genoa, Verona, Lazio (5,000 euros), Juventus (3,000 euros).