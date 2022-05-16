Overtaking warning. MotoGP has always stood out for duels and battles with no holds barred, but in recent seasons the exasperated development, especially at the aerodynamic level, is causing significant side effects on the spectacle offered by the races, which remain very intense, but often without overtaking. or at least not as action-packed as they were until a few years ago.

“Michelin has to work on the front tire so as not to frustrate the show“underlined Luca Marini, one of the riders who benefited yesterday from being an insuperable obstacle for the rider behind him – in this case Maverick Vinales – just as the same principle allowed Aleix Espargarò to easily defend himself from Fabio Quartararo.

“If you get behind a driver who brakes hard and you don’t have much more engine or acceleration than him, overtaking becomes impossible”the analysis of Marini as reported by the German newspaper Speedweek.com. A bit like in F1, overtaking takes place only when the chaser has significantly more pace than the driver in front of him. A derives worrying for the MotoGP, a category in which the Qualifying and the start now have a specific weight exactly comparable to F1.

Luca Marini yesterday with the ninth place finish celebrated the best placement of the season, but he pays an important gap with respect to the competition in acceleration, an aspect on which his weight due to a build that is not really a jockey is a factor. “A minimum weight would be required bike + rider, that’s already the case in Moto2 – added Marini – I’m also paying what Petrucci paid in the past. It would be more equitable to establish a minimum weight in order not to excessively penalize some competitors “.