Messi and Mario Yepes, a brotherly hug in The Best: video

The Argentinian Leo Messi He was chosen this Monday as the best player of 2022 by FIFA, five months after not even being on the list of 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or.

The man from Rosario beat the other two finalists, the French Karim Benzema, winner of the Ballon d’Or, and Kylian Mbappé, top scorer in the past World Cup.



Messi, chosen in Qatar as the best player of the World Cup, in which he finished as the second scorer with 7 goals, to which he added three assists, adds a new personal reward at his 35 years, the second The Best, after the one achieved in 2009, a award in which he has been a finalist in 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

Messi’s friend

One of the images left by the gala was Messi’s meeting with the former Colombian soccer player Mario Alberto Yepes.



In a video from the ESPN network, it is seen when Messi meets the former captain of the Colombian National Team.

Yepes goes to meet him and Messi receives him with a smile, they shake hands and then give each other a brotherly hug, in a video that goes through social networks.

Luciano Yepesson of Mario, historical captain of the Colombian National Team, was able to take a picture with the Argentine star, thanks to his father.

“Thank God and my dad for allowing me a photo with my idol and being able to tell him what so many football lovers have always wanted to tell him. Today I fall asleep happy. I have a photo with the best of all time,” he wrote on his networks.

SPORTS

More sports news