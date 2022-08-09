Snapchat deals with the small, large, novelties even if the second is not at all positive and that has already caused many users to discuss. Let’s start by saying that the bad news is just about the mass layoffs of many workers within the company e we are talking about 6,000, if not beyond. A huge number, but that the company finds necessary as the fiscal results of the last period have not been the rosiest.

Currently, however, the number of employees who will lose their jobs still hangs in the balance and it could increase as well as decrease in a fairly short period of time. The one who is dealing with this is still struggling with decisions and second thoughts, from what can be seen, and it is not yet known anything more about this topic. Remember that the last time they were made of layoffs was in 2018with an increase in users in the following months, even going beyond Twitter.

Snapchat enhances a new security system

The negative part ended here and we will certainly come back to talk about it as soon as we have more information. The beautiful part of these innovations, however, concerns precisely the safety in that the company has increased a new tool of supervision to protect the web browsing of underage users. The latter is called Family Center and will help parents or guardians keep tabs on the child’s various chats. Although this is a positive fact, there is also a counterpart that is not properly accepted either by users under the age of 18, or by the parents themselves.

This new tool will communicate to parents, or guardians, the name of those who are chatting with minors in the last seven days, even if the contents within the conversations will remain secret and private. All this, however, will not activate automatically as it will take both the authorization of the parent, or legal guardian, and of the minor in question. If one of the two parties does not agree, the Family Center cannot be activated.