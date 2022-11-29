from Health editorial

The results published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology show that all vaccines generate antibodies and are well tolerated, including Sputnik and Coronavac

the results of an international study that compared the riantibody movements of 7 anti-Covid vaccines, thanks to the involvement of almost 2,000 employees of the Techint group companies in 4 countries, Argentina, Brazil, Italy and Mexico. The objective of the research, still ongoing, was to verify the effective immunization and, therefore, the safety following vaccinations against Covid-19, evaluate the effectiveness of the approved vaccines and estimate the duration of the levels of antibodies in the blood. The results highlight that all seven vaccines generate antibodies and are well tolerated.

I study it was possible to compare the international data thanks to a Fruniform clinical rollwith the same timing of acquisition of blood samples it’s a single diagnostic test for all 7 types of vaccine used in the various countries, before the arrival of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 (the administration of the booster dose does not fall within the scope of the study): mRna, DNA, viral vector and inactivated virus-based vaccines, single-dose and double-dose. The protocol provided for 5 blood samples for each person according to a precise calendar: in the moment immediately preceding the first dose and the second dose, 21 days after the second dose, 6 months after the second dose, 12 months after the second dose.

Researchers from the 4 countries used the same type of testparticularly sensitive and with a very wide evaluation range so as to be able to compare even answers with different amplitudes.

Same antibody response The study was coordinated by the Italian hospital Humanitas with the Hospital Clinica Nova of Monterrey in Mexico and the hospital network of the Hospital San Francisco Xavier foundation in Brazil

. The data that emerges tell us that all vaccines induce an antibody response, including Sputnik and Coronavac – explains the professor Maria Rescigno, professor of General Pathology and Deputy Pro-Rector with responsibility for research at Humanitas University, who coordinated the work which was also attended by Dr. Elena Azzolini, head of the Humanitas Vaccination Center -. The photograph covers SARS-CoV-2 until the arrival of the Delta variant. Since the study is still ongoing, in the future we will also be able to evaluate the effectiveness of various vaccines in protecting against the disease.

Data was also collected on adverse events, related to the ability of vaccines to induce an antibody response. it transpired that the higher the antibody response wasas happens with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, more side effects were recorded, mostly fever, arm pain, headache and exhaustion. Coronavac and Sputnik, on the other hand, are characterized by having few side effects.

Teamwork The study allows us to compare immune responses to various vaccines around the world – explains Mauro Teixeira, professor of immunology at the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Brazil -. This type of knowledge is critical to informing people about the comparative effectiveness of vaccines and help design studies that will define the best vaccine programs of the future.

Adds Professor Miguel Sanz, Medical management director – Nova Hospital and Medical Center, Mexico: This is an extraordinary research work, with which we have had theopportunity to evaluate and compare the immune responses of the most important and most widespread vaccines worldwide, getting robust and consistent information on their safety and efficacy against SARS-CoV-2.