The Murcian Health Service (SMS) is carrying out a pilot program to monitor 150 patients over 55 years of age with heart failure in their homes. The ‘Pharaon’ project (Pilots for Healthy and Active Aging) is financed with Horizon Europe funds and twelve countries are integrated into it. The SMS, together with the Technological Center for Furniture and Wood of the Region of Murcia (Cetem), leads one of the six programs included in the project, with the aim of providing patients with heart failure “a more autonomous and safer life by integrating digital devices and tools into your own home.”

Participants in the initiative are monitored through three devices: a blood pressure monitor, a smart bracelet and a digital scale integrated into a mobile phone application, in which the patient can find personalized recommendations and questionnaires. Through this application, the devices send the data to a call center where they are received and analyzed by five SMS specialist nurses. These, in addition, have access to the patient’s clinical history through Primary Care, which facilitates their follow-up and connection with the rest of the healthcare providers. The objective of sensorization is to know how the patient’s life develops, her habits and customs, so that signs of complications can be identified early and intervene before even showing any symptoms.

additional sensors



Around fifty of the most vulnerable participants have additional sensors in their homes such as detectors in beds and armchairs or in some household appliances. In this way, it is possible to know both the humidity and environmental temperature as well as their level of sedentary lifestyle, or if they get up a lot at night or suffer a fall. These devices are installed, above all, in the homes of especially fragile people, either because they are alone most of the day, or because of their pathology. In short, it is “a proactive health approach focused on objective signs and not symptoms.”