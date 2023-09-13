A freshly blended smoothie is quick to prepare, easy to consume, and a versatile base for fruits and vegetables.

But are nutrients lost when fruits and vegetables are blended? Blending can incorporate all the edible parts of fruits and vegetables—including the skin, seeds, and pulp—so A smoothie can be nutritionally very similar to eating the whole vegetable.said Mary Ann Lila, professor of Food Sciences, Bioprocessing and Nutrition at North Carolina State University.

And blending should not degrade the vitamins or minerals found in vegetables, Lila said. It also won’t immediately harm certain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds, such as anthocyanins and flavonols.

Fruits and vegetables are also good sources of fiber. And whether you eat a whole apple or in a smoothie, “you’ve consumed exactly the same amount of fiber,” said Balazs Bajka, an intestinal physiologist at King’s College London.

Blending does break fibers into smaller pieces, which affects how they move through the digestive system. Some types of fiber, when liquefied, can disperse more quickly in the intestine and slow digestion and absorption—a generally good thing—while others can lose some of the fiber effect that keeps the digestive tract moving and prevents constipation.

Food processing often alters its natural structure, which can lead to faster digestion and absorption. So, could pureeing fruit cause a bigger spike in blood sugar?

In some small studies, researchers have found reassuring results. For example, the preparation style of the mango did not appear to make any difference in the blood sugar response. And when study participants consumed smoothies that contained fruits with seeds such as passion fruitraspberries or Kiwihad more gradual increases in blood sugar than when they ate the same whole fruits.

Water is a good base for a smoothie if you want a light snack. For a more balanced and satisfying shake, low-fat or fat-free cow’s milk or unsweetened yogurt, kefir, or fortified plant milks can provide protein, calcium, and vitamin D.

Lila suggested adding nuts or avocado. Both provide healthy fats and fiber, as do chia or flax seeds; Whole grains such as millet or oats are also good sources of fiber.

You can also use frozen vegetables, which are generally just as nutritious as fresh ones, Lila said.

Once the fruit is liquefied, its healthy compounds gradually become less stable, Lila said. Because of this, packaged smoothies may not be as beneficial and often contain added sugars.

So enjoy your smoothie, but make it fresh and drink it right away.

By: ALICE CALLAHAN

The New York Times