The production version of the first crossover signed Smart will be quite similar to the reference concept car presented by the German brand in the frame of the IAA Mobility 2021, and renamed Concept # 1. Smart had announced it, and now the confirmation has arrived: the patents filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office show how the series model of the first Smart crossover will largely follow lines and shapes of the conceptual vehicle unveiled in Munich, which, not surprisingly, was defined by the German company as a “quasi-production” model.

From the images released by the EUIPO you can see how they really are few changes between the two models. One of these concerns the redesigned front fascia, which features new air intakes and a revised radiator grille. The position of the side mirrors has also been modified, which on the production model will be located on the doors while on the reference concept car they were located on the A pillar. The flush doors, as well as the thicker B pillars, also deserve a mention. New features are also foreseen at the rear, where a new bumper and a slightly modified diffuser stand out. Moving inside the cockpit, a floating center console appears, which will be flanked by a 12.8 ″ infotainment system independent. Finally, the configuration will be 5-seater, unlike the Concept # 1 whose configuration was 4-seater.

Engine specifications remain the biggest unknown to date. The certainty is that the new Smart crossover will be built on the basis of a BEV architecture specially developed, which will guarantee the highest level of dynamic handling and passive safety. Speaking of safety, Smart has promised that it will equip its first SUV ever with state-of-the-art driver assistance systems.

Images: EUIPO