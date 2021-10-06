Autumn, it’s time for chestnuts. Good news for those who love this fruit of the earth that can be comfortably prepared at home. Which ones are the best though accessories for cooking chestnuts and then for serve them, without getting burned when it’s time to open them?

There are many ways in which we can cook chestnuts: in the pan, In the oven and even on the barbecue, as long as you have the useful tools for their perfect cooking.

When they are ready, it is good to pay attention to how they are brought to the table, to avoid burns, because they are hot. But even in this case, perhaps not everyone knows that there are gods useful accessories to always keep at hand.

When they are ready, it is good to pay attention to how they are brought to the table, to avoid burns, because they are hot. But even in this case, perhaps not everyone knows that there are dos useful accessories to always keep at hand.

Tescoma White plastic chestnut cutter

Tescoma presents us his chestnut pliers, ideal for carving the peel of chestnuts in a safe, fast and convenient way, so as to remove it more easily after cooking. There serrated blade is made of the highest quality stainless steel. While the handle is made of resistant white plastic. It can be easily washed in the dishwasher.

Civicounoshop TooCook cooks chestnuts in a natural way

The Amazon store Civicounoshop offers TooCook the chestnut cooker, which can also cook potatoes, in a simple and fat-free way, without altering the properties of the food. The pot has a diameter of 21 cm, a capacity of 2.5 liters and a lid of 17 x 28 x 21 cm. Light because it weighs only 2 kilos, it is made of natural terracotta, free of lead, heavy metals or other toxic materials. Directly from the tradition of Umbrian artisan ceramics, ideal for preparing healthy food for the whole family. It is placed directly on the gas stove and in the traditional oven, but not in the microwave or on the induction plates.

Chestnut tongs

And here it is handy chestnut tongs, but also for walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds. The handle is made of non-slip wood for the best grip, while the top is made of zinc alloy. Easy to use, it can be extended 180 degrees and is simple to clean. And it is also suitable for seafood!

Ausonia cuts chestnuts with stainless steel blade and wooden handle

Ausonia presents its chestnut cutter, made with rosewood handle and highly rust resistant stainless steel blade. A traditional small knife to be able to carve chestnuts before cooking, touching only the peel and without in any way damaging the pulp of the autumn fruit.

Snips Chestnut cutter with steel blade and red plastic coating

Practical, comfortable and easy to handle, the chestnut cutter with steel blade and red plastic coating sold in the Snips’ Amazon store. The tool helps to carve the chestnuts, to guarantee a perfect cooking every time. The handle is ergonomic with non-slip inserts. 100% Made in Italy, it can be easily washed in the dishwasher. And it’s BPA FREE.

Electric chestnut roaster

How to toast chestnuts perfectly? From Officine Valtromplina Di Buffoli here is the perfect electric chestnut roaster, which connects directly to the house current. Rotating, while the autumn fruit cooks perfectly and evenly over the gas flame.

Vigor Blinky chestnut pan with revolving cylinder

Vigor Blinky instead presents its practical rotating cylindrical chestnut pan, to cook the autumn fruit evenly. The wooden handle, while the cylinder has a perforated structure to ensure the best cooking. It can be used both on the barbecue and in the fireplaces. The measurements are: Length 40cm, Height 34cm, Length with handle 52cm.

Navaris stainless steel barbecue basket for roasting chestnuts

Practical and comfortable the Navaris basket in brushed stainless steel for barbecue and grill, for grilling and roasting, even chestnuts. The basket is very sturdy and is ideal for both gas and charcoal barbecues, but also in a gas or electric oven. Cooking is uniform thanks to the perforated surface on all sides of the grill, so as to distribute the heat evenly. Made of anti-rust material, it resists up to 300 degrees and is easy to wash because it also goes in the dishwasher.

Snips chestnut pan with chestnut cutter included

And here it is classic chestnut pan, signed Snips and also on sale with a convenient chestnut cutter. Strictly Made in Italy, the product is made of silver-colored metal, with holes for cooking roasted chestnuts. Ideal for cooking chestnuts in a classic way: the handle of the handle is made of wood for maximum comfort when in the kitchen. The chestnut cutter has a plastic handle and a stainless steel blade.

Stöckli – MAX chestnut oven, color: black

Finally, from Stöckli, the black MAX chestnut oven. A small oven for roasting chestnuts that is very versatile and compact, but also elegant, therefore the perfect gift idea for those who love this autumn fruit. Chestnuts can be cooked well, but it can also be used to grill meat or to plate vegetables or to cook crepes with the plate available separately. It also allows you to always keep our foods warm by serving them on the table in the right way. Oven and lid are enamelled in black, with powder coated FSC certified wood fittings. In addition, the handles are foldable, so the instrument takes up less space when stored.

