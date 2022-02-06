Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer has been out for weeks after knee surgery. The Munich Bundesliga team announced this on Sunday evening. “Manuel Neuer underwent successful surgery on his right knee on Sunday. FC Bayern will therefore have to do without their captain in the coming weeks,” says the short statement by the record champions and current league leaders. In the next few games, including the Champions League round of 16 against Red Bull Salzburg, Neuer will be replaced by Sven Ulreich.

“All of us at the club and the whole team wish Manuel a speedy recovery and we are sure that he will soon be in top form with us again,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Neuer himself sees the situation as fairly relaxed. “Hey guys, I had a little surgery on my knee today,” said the 35-year-old via Instagram – in a photo in the hospital bed he holds his right thumb up. “Everything went really well, so I can start my advanced training in a timely manner. Keep your fingers crossed! See you soon on the pitch,” wrote Bayern’s regular keeper.

National goalkeeper Neuer has been playing for FC Bayern since 2011. His current contract runs until June 30, 2023, and there has already been speculation about an imminent extension to 2025.

On Saturday, Neuer equaled Oliver Kahn’s record with his 310th win in the Bundesliga in the 3-2 home win against RB Leipzig. With his next success, the international goalkeeper of FC Bayern Munich will become the sole record winner in Bundesliga history – this will take a while.