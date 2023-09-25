Home page World

The Slovenian parliament in Ljubljana passes a law that abolishes penalties imposed for breaking the rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ljubljana – Slovenia is paying back all Corona fines to its citizens – without exception. The parliament in the capital Ljubljana has passed a corresponding law, according to which all penalties imposed during the pandemic for violations of the Covid measures will be retrospectively waived.

Like the Austrian news portal oe24.at reports, the left-liberal government wants to strengthen the trust of its citizens in the rule of law. All ongoing proceedings in connection with Covid violations will therefore be discontinued.

Entries in criminal records will be deleted and fines already paid will be refunded along with procedural costs. According to the report, there are around 62,000 procedures from the period between March 2020 and May 2022. The total is said to be around 5.7 million euros.

Corona measures in Slovenia unconstitutional: All penalties will be subsequently lifted

According to the Austrian portal, Justice Minister Dominika Švarc Pipan explained that the state is taking on a moral responsibility with this law. This will make amends for the injustice that has been done to citizens “through the abuse of criminal law and through unconstitutional and excessive interference with human rights,” she said during the debate in Parliament on the draft law. “May this be a lesson for all of us so that something like this never happens again,” the Social Democratic minister continued.

The previous government of right-wing conservative Prime Minister Janez Janša had issued regulations during the corona pandemic that were subsequently declared unconstitutional by the Slovenian Constitutional Court. These included measures such as the ban on gatherings and the curfew. Slovenia lifted almost all Corona rules in spring 2022. By mid-November 2022, the small country in the Western Balkans with around 2.1 million inhabitants will be loud Spiegel.de 6899 people died from or with the virus. (pm)