Igor Tracz is a Sled dog racing champion who rescues endangered pets in Ukraine. In addition to being a well-known sportsman in Poland, where he is originally from, he is also a person with a heart of gold. Since the war began, he has spared no effort, trying to help animals in distress.

Photo source from Facebook by Igor Tracz Dolina Noteci Specialized

Man often travels with dogs, given the sport he practices. When he learned they were there animals in distress under bombs in Ukraine has decided to intervene to take as many animals out of the country as possible. Also thanks to donations from those who love animals, he has already saved 250 pets including dogs and cats.

The man also helped shelters and relief efforts encountered on his journey through cities devastated by Russian bombs. He continues to ask anyone to give him a hand, also through donations that allow him to go to the country, at his own risk and peril, to save not only animals, but also women and children who were fleeing.

Many of the animals he rescued are injured or in need of medical attention. For example, there is a dog that lost its paws under a bombing: although he brought it to safety and entrusted it to veterinarians, unfortunately he did not make it.

In addition to taking the animals in distress away from the hell of the Russian bombs, with the money collected the champion delivered more than 60 tons of food and supplies to shelters that remain open, despite the devastation of the war, to help the animals housed at the internal.

Photo source from Facebook by Igor Tracz Dolina Noteci Specialized

Sled dog racing champion saves not only cats and dogs in Ukraine, but also people fleeing war

It takes everyone’s help to rescue these poor innocent creatures from war.

Photo source from Facebook by Igor Tracz Dolina Noteci Specialized

And it is thanks to the commitment of people like the sled dog racing champion that a lot can be done.