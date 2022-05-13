The charges against Giuseppe Pedrazzini’s daughter and son-in-law are murder, kidnapping and death

Decisive turning point in the mystery concerning the disappearance, for at least two months, of Giuseppe Pedrazzini, a 77-year-old retiree living in Toano, near Reggio Emilia. The Carabinieri found his body inside an irrigation can in the courtyard of his house. His daughter and son-in-law arrested and his wife arrested too.

Everyone in the neighborhood wondered what happened to Joseph, the esteemed man of 77 years old and retired. Friends and many acquaintances asked the family for information about him at least two monthsbut they had never given any convincing answers or that could explain his disappearance.

A decisive turning point in the case it arrived just in these days, when some acquaintances, suspicious of the umpteenth half-mouthed answer from the man’s family, had decided to contact the Carabinieri and denounce.

The military listened to the wife by Giuseppe, the daughter Silvia Pedrazzini and the son in law Riccardo Guida and placed under preventive seizure the house in the countryside where they all lived together.

Later, with the help of the molecular dogsthe entire area was sifted and an irrigation well located in the garden attracted the attention of the dogs in particular.

Two teams of divers they reached the area and lowered themselves into the well, finding the corpse of Giuseppe Pedrazzini by now in an advanced state of decomposition.

The accusations against the family of Giuseppe Pedrazzini

The evidence found so far has led the Carabinieri to stop the daughter and son-in-law. For the two the accusations are very serious. There is talk of murder, kidnapping and death of a corpse.

The same accusations also involve the man’s wife, but since there is no such contingent evidence, for her at the moment only a detective arrest.

The words of their lawyerafter the arrests:

My two clients claim their unfamiliarity with the facts for these charges. They will do everything to prove that they have nothing to do with it. We fall from the clouds, because we would not understand the possible motive for such a heinous crime as hypothesized by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The lawyer refers to a possible hypothesis of a economic motive.

The victim was not rich, he had nothing in his name. She is the wife who is wealthy.

Updates on this tragic story will follow.