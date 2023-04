AISLA – Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association crosses the 40-year milestone “With the approval of the new Tofersen therapy we are at a turning point for patients – declares Mario Sabatelli, Clinical Director of NeMO Rome and AISLA Scientific Comm. Pres. – We are happy because it represents a first step to break down this wall of ALS, which seemed insurmountable”.