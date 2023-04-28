On a track where he has always shown that he has a special feeling, beating Charles Leclerc on a lap today was a difficult task. Max Verstappen knows this well, second just under two tenths from the lead, even if after the first attempt he virtually had pole in his hands having obtained the same time as the Monegasque.

According to what was declared by the reigning world champion, the choice to tackle the out-lap in a different way in the second run would have weighed, an element that did not allow him to bring the tires into the correct operating window.

The Red Bull Dutchman was still able to improve in the second run, but not enough to beat his rival from Ferrari: this is the first occasion this season that the Milton Keynes-based outfit has failed to take the pole position.

“It’s always difficult to put the whole lap together here. I think even in the second attempt we tried something different on the out lap, which maybe wasn’t ideal for the time at the end,” explained Verstappen at the end of qualifying.

“But it’s really difficult here. In Q3, you’re on the limit and then you try to make everything perfect; it’s not easy. Despite that, we’re in second position and we know we have a great car for the race. So all in all, we don’t it’s bad, but you always want to start from the front, but we’ll only have to pass one car”.

The Red Bull driver said he wasn’t particularly surprised to see Ferrari fighting for the top positions, also because in the past Leclerc has shown that he has a special feeling with this track. Furthermore, according to Verstappen, the Baku track would have characteristics that are well suited to some of the peculiarities of the SF-23: “Not really [sul fatto di essere sorpreso]. I mean, generally Charles [Leclerc] it’s very fast here. Even when a few years ago they weren’t [Ferrari] particularly competitive, they still managed to put her on pole”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I think some characteristics of the track suit their car well, but I think we also have some tracks on the calendar where the car simply fits very well. However, being so close is very positive, it’s not a drama,” added the reigning world champion.

Before Sunday’s race, however, there will be another qualifying session on Saturday morning, followed by the sprint race. With the cars already in Parc Fermé as per the regulations, the changes that can be made will be minimal, but Verstappen is not worried, feeling satisfied with the set-up he found: “We’ll see, I think there’s not much we can do, but I was also happy with the car. We also need to think about the relationship between having a car for qualifying and one for the race, maybe a few small things”.