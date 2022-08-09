One of the most important innovations in the videogame field in recent years is certainly the Nemesis system created by Monolith for his Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War, a feature capable of creating a narrative link between the protagonist Tallion & boxh; and consequently we & boxh; and the various orcs defeated or able to defeat us.

Unfortunately all this is under patent and we will not see this interesting idea at least until the next possible chapter of the series or in some new IP of the development team. But if you have Skyrim and are curious to roughly understand how it works, you just have to download the latest mod created by Syclonix.

Convinced that he has not infringed the patent, stating that this system is not an exact copy of Nemesis, Syclonix has introduced the possibility for enemies within the 25 levels of difference, to increase their strength, appropriating a unique name. Also, they steal our weapons.

To be able to recover them, you have to find and defeat him but it will not be an easy task. The mod in fact creates not only special missions but is careful to create special bonuses for enemies who have become nemesis, as well as influencing the locations.

Another change, necessary for the functioning of the mod is that you are unable to die: in order not to lose the new data, in fact, you are simply teleported to another part of the map. All that remains is to try it, hoping that Monolith does not.

