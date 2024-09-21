Recent results show that The Elder Scrolls Online has gained well $15 million monthly revenue . This isn’t the first time, though: the game has consistently maintained these huge numbers for more than ten years.

The Elder Scrolls saga is beloved and successful, as we know the fifth chapter – Skyrim – continues to sell after years, as new editions have arrived. However, it is not the only success of TES, on the contrary. The multiplayer game The Elder Scrolls Online It turned out to be a huge success.

The Elder Scrolls Online Achievement Details

This information about the role-playing game was found on the LinkedIn of Gary Boodhoo, a former User Experience Lead for the game. His profile also makes it clear that The Elder Scrolls Online has made over $2 billion in total revenue over the years. Revenue also includes in-game purchases, subscriptions and expansions.

Gary Boodhoo’s LinkedIn post

Gary Boodhoo was among the key developers who worked with various teams to build The Elder Scrolls Online into the juggernaut it is today. He also played a major role in developing the game for the Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

We suggest however that take these remarkable figures with a pinch of saltas Bethesda has not officially commented on the game’s current monthly revenue. This isn’t the first time someone with knowledge of the matter has shared details when they shouldn’t, but it’s also possible that Boodhoo has incorrect or even outdated information and that the actual figures are even higher.

