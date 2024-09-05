In the current 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXhe Guadalajara is in sixth position with eleven points after three wins, two draws and one loss, in addition, for the current FIFA dateloaned three of its players: Roberto Alvarado, Alan Mozo and Raul Rangel.
In the template of Chivas There are several elements that have a high cost due to their consistency on the field of play, apart from having managed to wear the national jersey, although yes, it is far from being the most expensive payroll in Mexican soccer.
Here we leave you the five most expensive red and whites for the A2024, according to the specialized German portal Transfer market:
Finally, the revolution did justice to the Puma youth player, as he was once again given the Mexican national team jersey, after many thought it was unfair that he was not even in the spotlight despite having been the best right back for a long time. In the end, Javier Aguirre decided to trust the defender, who will now have to prove why he was called up. Don Centros is valued at five million euros.
The defender is one of the great promises of the red and white youth team, so much so that he has already caught the attention of European clubs such as Anderlecht from Belgium and the Turin from Italy. Unfortunately, a few weeks ago he suffered an injury that has kept him off the pitch, but it is expected that once he returns he will once again be a permanent starter. The defender and also a full-back was part of the Tricolor for the Copa América. The Guadalajara youth player is worth six million euros.
Although he was not called up this time, El Nene is still on the national team’s radar, and he was even close to going to the 2022 World Cup. At present, some say that the midfielder is far from his best level, however, the coaching staff continues to give him the vote of confidence and just last weekend he scored against Juárez. The rojiblanco youth player appears with a value of six million euros.
After two World Cups, in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, as well as a stint in Europe with the PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands, where he was champion, El Guti returned to Mexico with the Rebaño. At first he received a lot of boos for his drop in level, but little by little he is showing an improvement in his game, being already a fixture in the midfield. The Tuzo youth player is valued at six million euros.
It is no wonder, since El Piojo has been the team’s most important player for several semesters with his goals and assists, without forgetting that he is a World Cup player and is currently still called up by the national team. With the Argentine coach Fernando GagoThe Guanajuato native has also been used as a midfielder, although it is known that his best form is when he plays as a right winger. His value is seven million euros.
The Top 10 of the Sacred Flock is made up of: Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman (4.50 mde), Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda (4 million), Cade Cowell (4 mde), Omar Govea (2 mde) and Raul ‘Tala’ Rangel (2 mde).
